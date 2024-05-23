Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Apart from cancelling the diplomatic passport, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged PM Modi to undertake “prompt and concerted actions to secure his return to India.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has once again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, urging him to cancel the Diplomatic Passport of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the 'obscene videos' case. He further urged PM Modi to undertake "prompt and concerted actions to secure his return to India."

In a letter dated May 22, Siddaramaiah wrote, “Shameful that Prajwal Revanna...fled the country on 27th April 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him."

Also read: HD Revanna released from Parappana Agrahara jail today on conditional bail | Watch The letter further read, "The Government of Karnataka has taken prompt actions to meet the ends of justice by setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) … is investigating the alleged crimes of Mr Prajwal Revanna against women and is making efforts to secure the presence of the accused in order to face the criminal charges."

In the letter, CM Siddaramaiah requested PM Modi bring back Prajwal Revanna from Germany. Revanna fled the country following the 'obscene videos' scandal hours before the first FIR was filed against him. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has received the letter from the Karnataka Government today, PTI reported.

Earlier, on May 1, Siddaramaiah had written to Modi urging him to direct the home and external affairs ministries to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport, reported The Indian Express.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, on Wednesday, said that though the state government wrote to the Centre urging it to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport after the court issued the warrant, no response has been received yet, reported PTI.

He said, “Still nothing has come (from the Centre). The Centre also should help us, that's what we are urging. There is no meaning in only criticising. The Centre should help us within the framework of the law."

Prajwal Revanna, the accused sexual offender, is contesting for re-election in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. He is the NDA's candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat and the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

Also read: 'Prajwal Revanna raped my mother, forced me to strip on video call': Woman recounts horror to police On April 27, the accused Prajwal reportedly left for Germany a day after Hassan went to polls and is still at large. He is facing sexual abuse charges involving multiple instances of assaulting women. SIT is probing the serial sex abuse charges against the MP. The Interpol has also issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information on Prajwal Revanna's whereabouts.

(With PTI inputs)

