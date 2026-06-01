Siddaramaiah's son to get Karnataka Deputy CM post? Yathindra reveals what Rahul Gandhi told him over new cabinet

Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said on Monday he had been assured by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi that he would be inducted into the cabinet.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he was not looking at a particular portfolio. When asked if he is looking to be Deputy Chief Minister, he said "No".

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The statement came as the Congress leadership is working to decide the contours of the new Karnataka cabinet, which will be formed under the leadership of DK Shivakumar.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah told ANI, “Last time I visited the high command, Rahul Gandhi said that my interest will be taken care of, and he said I would be inducted into the cabinet, so I'm hopeful. Whatever the portfolio is, I'll be happy.”

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New Karnataka Cabinet DK Shivakumar was elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka on Saturday following the resignation of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka chief minister-designate, and Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi on Monday to meet with the Congress high command to discuss the composition of the new state cabinet, ahead of the June 3 swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Shivakumar extended his good wishes to the people of Karnataka. “My good wishes to Karnataka. The people of Karnataka had been waiting for a long time,” he was quoted as saying.

Sources told ANI Siddharamaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state.

A discussion will also be held about the appointments of Deputy Chief Ministers, they added.

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They said party leadership is considering an OBC candidate for the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Speaking to ANI, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Naseer Hussain, said that the party leadership will take the necessary decisions regarding the transfer of power.

He added that the party will form the cabinet with due consideration to caste, community, social and regional balance.

"The transfer of power in Karnataka has been very smooth. When he (DK Shivakumar) takes the oath, the Council of Ministers will also be sworn in. The high command will now decide how many leaders will be sworn in, and whether there will be Deputy CMs or not. DK Shivakumar will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan on the 3rd at 4 pm, along with the Council of Ministers," he said.

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10 ministers to take oath in first instalment Ahead of the ceremony, Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan provided insights into the anticipated cabinet formation.

“I think that tonight there will also be a meeting, and tomorrow, I think that there will be a meeting to take ministries in Karnataka. Swearing-in ceremony will be on Wednesday at 4:00,” Pattan told ANI.

He said, “…I think there are two instalments, and I think as per my information, in the first instalment, 10 members' swearing-in ceremony will be there.”

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"Other, left other people will be announced next month, first week, because of the assembly council election, the Rajya Sabha election is there. I think after that they will make a full-fledged ministry," Pattan added.

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On speculation about Siddaramaiah's son being part of the cabinet, he said, "As per my knowledge, he will be there."

(With inputs from ANI)

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