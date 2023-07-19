Four Indian restaurants have been named on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. Delhi's Sidecar was ranked 18 on the list, followed by The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai at 35th rank, Copitas in Bengaluru at 38 spots, and Living Room in Mumbai at 48th rank, respectively.

Hong Kong's Coa has bagged the top spot for a third consecutive year. Whereas Jigger & Pony in Singapore ranked second on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list.

It’s the first time since 2019 that the ceremony has been held with all borders in the region re-opened after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore bars took the most spots on the list with 11, followed by Hong Kong with eight. Japan's seven bars made the list, including five in Tokyo.

Special awards announced prior to the event included the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, which went to Singapore’s Sago House.

Jigger & Pony in Singapore also won the Remy Martin Legendof the List Award.

The Altos Bartenders’ Bartender crown, the only peer-voted award in Asia’s 50 Best Bars,went to Beckaly Franks, whose The Pontiac in Hong Kong operates with an all-female team.

This was the eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars held on Tuesday. The platform is owned and operated by the UK-based William Reed Business Media, which also produces the World’s 50 Best Bars and Restaurants lists. Therankings are based on the votes ofabout 260 peoplethat have been identified as experts on Asia’sbar scene.

Here's a full list of Asia's best bars.

A new appearance on the list is marked by an asterisk.

1. Coa, Hong Kong (1)

2. Jigger & Pony, Singapore (2)

3. BKK Social Club, Bangkok, Thailand (10)

4. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo, Japan (5)

5. Zest, Seoul, Korea (48)

6. Tropic City, Bangkok, Thailand (17)

7. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore (36)

8. Argo, Hong Kong (3)

9. Darkside, Hong Kong (13)

10. Sago House, Singapore (31)

11. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei, Taiwan (6)

12. Vesper, Bangkok, Thailand (19)

13. Cham Bar, Seoul, Korea (28)

14. The SG Club, Tokyo, Japan (21)

15. Analogue Initiative, Singapore (37)

16. Republic, Singapore (12)

17. The Aubrey, Hong Kong (38)

18. Sidecar, New Delhi, India (14)

19. The Cocktail Club, Jakarta, Indonesia (32)

20. Virtu, Tokyo, Japan (*)

21. Manhattan, Singapore (9)

22. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok, Thailand (*)

23. Lamp Bar, Nara, Japan (20)

24. 28 HongKong Street, Singapore (49)

25. Le Chamber, Seoul, Korea (39)

26. Penicillin, Hong Kong (22)

27. Atlas, Singapore (23)

28. Alice, Seoul, Korea (40)

29. Pantja, Jakarta, Indonesia (*)

30. Employees Only, Singapore (*)

31. Quinary, Hong Kong (16)

32. Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore (*)

33. Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong (*)

34. The Curator, Manila, Philippines (*)

35. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai, India (*)

36. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (29)

37. Southside Parlor, Seoul, South Korea (*)

38. Copitas, Bengaluru, India (44)

39. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou, China (18)

40. Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya, Sri Lanka (42)

41. Vender, Taichung, Taiwan (*)

42. Native, Singapore, Singapore (*)

43. The Public House, Taipei, Taiwan (*)

44. Bee’s Knees, Kyoto, Japan (47)

45. High Five, Tokyo, Japan (*)

46. Soko, Seoul, South Korea (*)

47. The Old Man, Hong Kong (*)

48. Living Room, Mumbai, India (*)

49. The Bellwood, Tokyo, Japan (*)

50. Penrose, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (*)

(With Bloomberg inputs)