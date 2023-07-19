These 4 bars in India are rated among top-50 best bars in Asia

Four Indian restaurants have been named on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. Delhi's Sidecar was ranked 18 on the list, followed by The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai at 35th rank, Copitas in Bengaluru at 38 spots, and Living Room in Mumbai at 48th rank, respectively.
Four Indian restaurants have been named on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. Delhi's Sidecar was ranked 18 on the list, followed by The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai at 35th rank, Copitas in Bengaluru at 38 spots, and Living Room in Mumbai at 48th rank, respectively.
Hong Kong's Coa has bagged the top spot for a third consecutive year. Whereas Jigger & Pony in Singapore ranked second on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list.
Hong Kong's Coa has bagged the top spot for a third consecutive year. Whereas Jigger & Pony in Singapore ranked second on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list.
It’s the first time since 2019 that the ceremony has been held with all borders in the region re-opened after the Covid-19 pandemic.
It’s the first time since 2019 that the ceremony has been held with all borders in the region re-opened after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Singapore bars took the most spots on the list with 11, followed by Hong Kong with eight. Japan's seven bars made the list, including five in Tokyo.
Singapore bars took the most spots on the list with 11, followed by Hong Kong with eight. Japan's seven bars made the list, including five in Tokyo.
Special awards announced prior to the event included the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, which went to Singapore’s Sago House.
Special awards announced prior to the event included the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, which went to Singapore’s Sago House.
Jigger & Pony in Singapore also won the Remy Martin Legendof the List Award.
Jigger & Pony in Singapore also won the Remy Martin Legendof the List Award.
The Altos Bartenders’ Bartender crown, the only peer-voted award in Asia’s 50 Best Bars,went to Beckaly Franks, whose The Pontiac in Hong Kong operates with an all-female team.
The Altos Bartenders’ Bartender crown, the only peer-voted award in Asia’s 50 Best Bars,went to Beckaly Franks, whose The Pontiac in Hong Kong operates with an all-female team.
This was the eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars held on Tuesday. The platform is owned and operated by the UK-based William Reed Business Media, which also produces the World’s 50 Best Bars and Restaurants lists. Therankings are based on the votes ofabout 260 peoplethat have been identified as experts on Asia’sbar scene.
This was the eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars held on Tuesday. The platform is owned and operated by the UK-based William Reed Business Media, which also produces the World’s 50 Best Bars and Restaurants lists. Therankings are based on the votes ofabout 260 peoplethat have been identified as experts on Asia’sbar scene.
Here's a full list of Asia's best bars.
A new appearance on the list is marked by an asterisk.
Here's a full list of Asia's best bars.
A new appearance on the list is marked by an asterisk.
2. Jigger & Pony, Singapore (2)
2. Jigger & Pony, Singapore (2)
3. BKK Social Club, Bangkok, Thailand (10)
3. BKK Social Club, Bangkok, Thailand (10)
4. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo, Japan (5)
4. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo, Japan (5)
5. Zest, Seoul, Korea (48)
5. Zest, Seoul, Korea (48)
6. Tropic City, Bangkok, Thailand (17)
6. Tropic City, Bangkok, Thailand (17)
7. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore (36)
7. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore (36)
9. Darkside, Hong Kong (13)
9. Darkside, Hong Kong (13)
10. Sago House, Singapore (31)
10. Sago House, Singapore (31)
11. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei, Taiwan (6)
11. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei, Taiwan (6)
12. Vesper, Bangkok, Thailand (19)
12. Vesper, Bangkok, Thailand (19)
13. Cham Bar, Seoul, Korea (28)
13. Cham Bar, Seoul, Korea (28)
14. The SG Club, Tokyo, Japan (21)
14. The SG Club, Tokyo, Japan (21)
15. Analogue Initiative, Singapore (37)
15. Analogue Initiative, Singapore (37)
16. Republic, Singapore (12)
16. Republic, Singapore (12)
17. The Aubrey, Hong Kong (38)
17. The Aubrey, Hong Kong (38)
18. Sidecar, New Delhi, India (14)
18. Sidecar, New Delhi, India (14)
19. The Cocktail Club, Jakarta, Indonesia (32)
19. The Cocktail Club, Jakarta, Indonesia (32)
20. Virtu, Tokyo, Japan (*)
20. Virtu, Tokyo, Japan (*)
21. Manhattan, Singapore (9)
21. Manhattan, Singapore (9)
22. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok, Thailand (*)
22. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok, Thailand (*)
23. Lamp Bar, Nara, Japan (20)
23. Lamp Bar, Nara, Japan (20)
24. 28 HongKong Street, Singapore (49)
24. 28 HongKong Street, Singapore (49)
25. Le Chamber, Seoul, Korea (39)
25. Le Chamber, Seoul, Korea (39)
26. Penicillin, Hong Kong (22)
26. Penicillin, Hong Kong (22)
27. Atlas, Singapore (23)
27. Atlas, Singapore (23)
28. Alice, Seoul, Korea (40)
28. Alice, Seoul, Korea (40)
29. Pantja, Jakarta, Indonesia (*)
29. Pantja, Jakarta, Indonesia (*)
30. Employees Only, Singapore (*)
30. Employees Only, Singapore (*)
31. Quinary, Hong Kong (16)
31. Quinary, Hong Kong (16)
32. Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore (*)
32. Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore (*)
33. Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong (*)
33. Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong (*)
34. The Curator, Manila, Philippines (*)
34. The Curator, Manila, Philippines (*)
35. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai, India (*)
35. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai, India (*)
36. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (29)
36. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (29)
37. Southside Parlor, Seoul, South Korea (*)
37. Southside Parlor, Seoul, South Korea (*)
38. Copitas, Bengaluru, India (44)
38. Copitas, Bengaluru, India (44)
39. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou, China (18)
39. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou, China (18)
40. Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya, Sri Lanka (42)
40. Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya, Sri Lanka (42)
41. Vender, Taichung, Taiwan (*)
41. Vender, Taichung, Taiwan (*)
42. Native, Singapore, Singapore (*)
42. Native, Singapore, Singapore (*)
43. The Public House, Taipei, Taiwan (*)
43. The Public House, Taipei, Taiwan (*)
44. Bee’s Knees, Kyoto, Japan (47)
44. Bee’s Knees, Kyoto, Japan (47)
45. High Five, Tokyo, Japan (*)
45. High Five, Tokyo, Japan (*)
46. Soko, Seoul, South Korea (*)
46. Soko, Seoul, South Korea (*)
47. The Old Man, Hong Kong (*)
47. The Old Man, Hong Kong (*)
48. Living Room, Mumbai, India (*)
48. Living Room, Mumbai, India (*)
49. The Bellwood, Tokyo, Japan (*)
49. The Bellwood, Tokyo, Japan (*)
50. Penrose, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (*)
50. Penrose, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (*)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.