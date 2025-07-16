Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani become parents, welcome baby girl; fans say ‘all students now girls' parents'

The adorable couple of the Bollywood, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were blessed with a baby girl earlier this week. The duo took to Instagram to officially announce the same today. Congratulatory messages have started to pour in, with fans saying that all students are now girls' parents.

“Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl,” both captioned the post.

Fans react One of the fans said, “Congrats u both. enjoy ur parenthood with blessing. blessed ur cutie pie.” Another commented, “May your baby be blessed and always be happy.” A third remarked, “We got another pretty little baby.” “It looks like Captain Vikram Batra family completed”, “Waited for so long”, "All students are now girls' parents' were some other reactions.

They declared their pregnancy on social media in February 2025. At the time, they shared a heartfelt post to announce the news to their followers. Kiara and Sidharth began their romance while working on their 2021 film, Shershaah. The couple kept their relationship under wraps until their dreamy wedding in 2023. The duo tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Kiara was born as Alia Advani in Mumbai in 1991. She began her acting career with the 2014 film Fugly but rose to fame with hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, and Shershaah. Known for her elegance and strong screen presence, Kiara comes from a well-connected Sindhi family with diverse roots, including British and Spanish ancestry. She studied mass communication at Jai Hind College and is also related to veteran actor Ashok Kumar.

