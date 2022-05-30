Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Inter-gang war hatched in Delhi's Tihar Jail?3 min read . 03:24 PM IST
- On Monday, CCTV footage emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was murdered.
NEW DELHI :The Sidhu Moose Wala's death has taken a new turn a day after the singer's SUV was sprayed with bullets and he was found slumped on his seat and bleeding heavily.
NEW DELHI :The Sidhu Moose Wala's death has taken a new turn a day after the singer's SUV was sprayed with bullets and he was found slumped on his seat and bleeding heavily.
The Punjabi singer and Congress leader was with two of his friends when the attack happened. The incident came a day after the state government curtailed his security cover along with more than 420 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.
The Punjabi singer and Congress leader was with two of his friends when the attack happened. The incident came a day after the state government curtailed his security cover along with more than 420 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.
A day later, it has been reported that the killing of the Punjabi singer and Congress leader was a planned attacked that was hatched in Delhi's Tihar jail.
A day later, it has been reported that the killing of the Punjabi singer and Congress leader was a planned attacked that was hatched in Delhi's Tihar jail.
In the ongoing probe of Sidhu Moose Wala's death, on Monday, CCTV footage emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was murdered.
In the ongoing probe of Sidhu Moose Wala's death, on Monday, CCTV footage emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was murdered.
Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has reportedly taken responsibility for the killing. In two separate posts on their purported Facebook pages, Bishnoi and Brar took responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer.
Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has reportedly taken responsibility for the killing. In two separate posts on their purported Facebook pages, Bishnoi and Brar took responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer.
In the latest update it has been known that the murder plan may have been hatched in Delhi's Tihar jail.
In the latest update it has been known that the murder plan may have been hatched in Delhi's Tihar jail.
Officials who are aware of the situation said that a phone number in connection with the singer's killing has been tracked back to the jail.
Officials who are aware of the situation said that a phone number in connection with the singer's killing has been tracked back to the jail.
It has been known that a few days ago, a person called Shahrukh had been arrested by the Delhi Police on charges using a messaging app to communicate from jail with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the latter being the person who claimed responsibility to Moose Wala's death.
It has been known that a few days ago, a person called Shahrukh had been arrested by the Delhi Police on charges using a messaging app to communicate from jail with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the latter being the person who claimed responsibility to Moose Wala's death.
Further, it has been understood that Goldy Brar is part of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This is the trail, the Delhi Police is using to connect the murder of the Congress leader, who was only 28 years old.
Further, it has been understood that Goldy Brar is part of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This is the trail, the Delhi Police is using to connect the murder of the Congress leader, who was only 28 years old.
Delhi Police Special Cell is questioning gangster Bishnoi and his aides Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana in connection with Moose Wala's murder. Bishnoi is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.
Delhi Police Special Cell is questioning gangster Bishnoi and his aides Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana in connection with Moose Wala's murder. Bishnoi is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.
A forensic team on Monday investigated the vehicle which Moose Wala was driving when he was shot dead in Mansa village. Punjab Police has constituted a three-member SIT to probe the killing.
A forensic team on Monday investigated the vehicle which Moose Wala was driving when he was shot dead in Mansa village. Punjab Police has constituted a three-member SIT to probe the killing.
Police suspect
Police suspect
In several versions of speculations, the Delhi Police and the Punjab Police has pointed towards inter-gang war.
In several versions of speculations, the Delhi Police and the Punjab Police has pointed towards inter-gang war.
Punjab Police on Sunday said that the attack on Moose Wala seemed to be due to an inter-gang war. Earlier today Delhi Police said that it suspected that the murder of Moose Wala could be in a result of the killing last year of Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera.
Punjab Police on Sunday said that the attack on Moose Wala seemed to be due to an inter-gang war. Earlier today Delhi Police said that it suspected that the murder of Moose Wala could be in a result of the killing last year of Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera.
According to the Delhi police special cell both the names of Moose Wala and his manager, Shaganpreet came up in connection with the murder of Vicky in August last year.
According to the Delhi police special cell both the names of Moose Wala and his manager, Shaganpreet came up in connection with the murder of Vicky in August last year.
Special Cell of Delhi Police recently became aware of the nexus of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawania and Tillu Tajpuria. Bawania and Tajpuria teamed up with different gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary, Davinder Bhambia, and Lucky Patial from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Special Cell of Delhi Police recently became aware of the nexus of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawania and Tillu Tajpuria. Bawania and Tajpuria teamed up with different gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary, Davinder Bhambia, and Lucky Patial from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The Delhi Police had arrested about a dozen miscreants of this five-member gang in connection with the murder of Vicky. During interrogation, the arrested trio had revealed about the involvement of a Moose Wala and his manager in the Vicky murder case. Moose Wala's manager was named as accused in the FIR registered in this case.
The Delhi Police had arrested about a dozen miscreants of this five-member gang in connection with the murder of Vicky. During interrogation, the arrested trio had revealed about the involvement of a Moose Wala and his manager in the Vicky murder case. Moose Wala's manager was named as accused in the FIR registered in this case.
As per reports, Vicky was a close friend of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving time in jail in Bharatpur, Rajasthan since 2017 for various crimes.
As per reports, Vicky was a close friend of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving time in jail in Bharatpur, Rajasthan since 2017 for various crimes.