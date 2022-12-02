Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Main accused Goldy Brar detained in California

Almost six months after the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May, the Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar who took the responsibility for his killing has been detained in California, United States (US). Agencies in India are still gathering more information about the detention and are yet to confirm the news.
An Interpol Red Notice was issued against Brar after the killing of Moose Wala. Brar claimed that he conducted the killing on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Goldy Brar is basically from Mukhtsar in Punjab is also wanted in other crimes like murder, criminal conspiracy, supply of illegal firearms, and attempt to murder.
The officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed that they will contact authorities in the US through official channels and will try to get Brar extradited to India.
Earlier, on 20 November Indian officials claimed that Brar recently moved from Canada to the US and went off the radar.
While informing about Brar's arrest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday affirmed that the gangster culture in Punjab will soon end.
"There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the Head of the State I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America," Mann said at a press conference in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
“This gangster culture in Punjab will end soon. They are sitting outside (the country) that's why we are bound to go through the channel. Recently, we, through the home ministry, made Interpol issue a red-corner notice against Goly Brar. We have come to know that he has been detained and soon he will be extradited to India. He is behind big murder cases and he will receive the harshest punishment as per law," he added.
Apart from Brar, Indian agencies are tracking several Punjab gangsters based in Canada like Brar, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Charanjit Singh alias Bihla, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge, Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla, and Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke.
The NIA is smelling a “larger conspiracy" in the transformation of small gangs into large organized cartels which smuggle drugs, weapons, and are involved in other kinds of illegal activities. The agency is also tracking links of such gangs with terror organizations in Pakistan.
