Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Main accused Goldy Brar detained in California

“This gangster culture in Punjab will end soon. They are sitting outside (the country) that's why we are bound to go through the channel. Recently, we, through the home ministry, made Interpol issue a red-corner notice against Goly Brar. We have come to know that he has been detained and soon he will be extradited to India. He is behind big murder cases and he will receive the harshest punishment as per law," he added.