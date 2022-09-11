Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused conducted recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan. Read here2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 03:14 PM IST
- A threat letter was reportedly sent to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan earlier in June
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday informed that an accused in Sidhu Moose Wala death case reportedly conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Bollywood actor Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. It is important to note that earlier in June, a threat letter was sent to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.