Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday informed that an accused in Sidhu Moose Wala death case reportedly conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Bollywood actor Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi . It is important to note that earlier in June, a threat letter was sent to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son Salman Khan would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge), said the police sources on condition of anonymity.

"Kapil Pandit, one of the arrested accused, said during interrogation that he along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. We will also interrogate them," he added.

DGP Yadav said that to target Salman Khan, a plan was made in collaboration with Sampat Nehra, which we got to know on May 30, according to news agency ANI report. He further said that Red Corner Notice has been issued against gangster Goldy Brar through Interpol with the help of central agencies.

The DGP also said that a total of 23 accused have been arrested in the Sidhu Moose Wala death case. "A total of 23 accused have been arrested so far. Two accused were neutralized in an encounter and so far 35 accused nominated," said Punjab DGP while interacting with media persons here.

The chief accused, Deepak Mundi, along with his two associates Kapil Pandit and Rajinder were arrested by Nepal Police on Saturday. DGP said that Rajinder Joker who was in Nepal was in touch with Goldie Brar and was preparing to flee to Dubai and from there he was palling to go to Thailand on a fake passport.

"It took 105 days to investigate the entire matter. The states the accused were hiding are Haryana Rajasthan and West Bengal," he said, while adding further that Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker were already nominated as accused not shooters but they were involved. "Those who suspect Balkar Singh are also being investigated," he added, as per the ANI report.

(With inputs from ANI)