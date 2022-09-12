Sidhu Moose Wala case: Yesterday, Chandigarh Police arrested last accused shooter Deepak Mundi along with his two aides from the Indo-Nepal Border in West Bengal
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), anti-terrorist task force on Monday began searches at various places in Delhi, NCR, Haryana, and Punjab in connection with suspected terror gangs linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
Yesterday, Chandigarh police arrested last accused shooter Deepak Mundi along with his two aides from the Indo-Nepal Border in West Bengal in Moosewala's murder case. So far Punjab police arrested 23 accused in singer's brutal murder case.
The Chandigarh police said that the accused were arrested when they were attempting to escape to Nepal. The other two arrested persons have been identified as Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker.
The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with Delhi Police and Central agencies.
"As the Punjab police arrested the sixth and last shooter in the case, the entire conspiracy, and modus operandi as also the link-ups of these gangsters was revealed," said the Punjab police.
"Deepak Mudi, the main assassin, had fired indiscriminately at the Punjabi singer," Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said addressing a press meeting.
According to the Punjab police, Kapil had carried out a recce for several times with the intention to kill Sidhu Moosewala at the behest of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to avenge the killing of Vicky Middukhera.
Notably, total 35 people is accused in the Moosewala murder case out of which 23 have been arrested and two have been neutralized. The other four are out of the country and six are still absconding. While two shooters Manpreet Singh alias Manu Kussa and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa were neutralized during an encounter in Bhakna village of Amritsar.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.
