Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of Lawrence Bishnoi

On June 14, Delhi's Patiala House Court legally authorised Punjab Police to arrest Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of musician Sidhu Moose Wala
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Punjab Police has got a seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the prime suspect of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. He was presented before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court June 15, ANI reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Punjab Police has got a seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the prime suspect of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. He was presented before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court June 15, ANI reported.
On June 14, Delhi's Patiala House Court legally authorised Punjab Police to arrest Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of musician Sidhu Moose Wala, as well as to grant Punjab Police's transit plea.
On June 14, Delhi's Patiala House Court legally authorised Punjab Police to arrest Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of musician Sidhu Moose Wala, as well as to grant Punjab Police's transit plea.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Advocate Vishal Chopra appearing for Lawrence Bishnoi opposed the Punjab Police application and said that there is a security threat. There is apprehension that Lawrence Bishnoi may be "eliminated" if transit remand is granted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Advocate Vishal Chopra appearing for Lawrence Bishnoi opposed the Punjab Police application and said that there is a security threat. There is apprehension that Lawrence Bishnoi may be "eliminated" if transit remand is granted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bishnoi's lawyer submitted that we are not opposing virtual interrogation and investigation. "We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case, if needed, but in Delhi only," he added.
Bishnoi's lawyer submitted that we are not opposing virtual interrogation and investigation. "We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case, if needed, but in Delhi only," he added.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.
Notably, the singer joined the Congress party in 2021 in December ahead of the Assembly elections.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the singer joined the Congress party in 2021 in December ahead of the Assembly elections.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The confessions of the apprehended accused were earlier recorded during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, according to Punjab Police, and it was plainly stated that Lawrence Bishnoi had assigned the co-accused to carry out the "planned killing" of Moose Wala.
The confessions of the apprehended accused were earlier recorded during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, according to Punjab Police, and it was plainly stated that Lawrence Bishnoi had assigned the co-accused to carry out the "planned killing" of Moose Wala.
"The same has been corroborated by the upload on social media wherein Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for carrying out the planned murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Delhi Police had questioned the said accused Lawrence Bishnoi, and they have clearly stated that Lawrence Bishnoi was the key conspirator in the planned murder of Sidhu Moose Wala via press conferences," Punjab Police said.
"The same has been corroborated by the upload on social media wherein Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for carrying out the planned murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Delhi Police had questioned the said accused Lawrence Bishnoi, and they have clearly stated that Lawrence Bishnoi was the key conspirator in the planned murder of Sidhu Moose Wala via press conferences," Punjab Police said.
Anmol Rattan Sidhu, the Punjab Advocate General, previously stated that - if Lawrence Vishnoi’s custody was entrusted to the Punjab Police - the latter would be fully responsible for the gangster's safety.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Anmol Rattan Sidhu, the Punjab Advocate General, previously stated that - if Lawrence Vishnoi’s custody was entrusted to the Punjab Police - the latter would be fully responsible for the gangster's safety.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"There will be about 50 police personnel of Punjab Police, two bullet proof vehicles, 12 vehicles will run on the way which will clear the route. All routes will be videographed. The entire order of the Supreme Court will be followed and passed in such related cases," he said.
"There will be about 50 police personnel of Punjab Police, two bullet proof vehicles, 12 vehicles will run on the way which will clear the route. All routes will be videographed. The entire order of the Supreme Court will be followed and passed in such related cases," he said.