Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab police allowed to arrest Lawrence Bishnoi

The Delhi Court on Tuesday, 14 June, formally allowed the Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the case for allegedly murdering Punjab Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi Court on Tuesday, 14 June, formally allowed the Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the case for allegedly murdering Punjab Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, news agency ANI reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Court on Tuesday, 14 June, formally allowed the Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the case for allegedly murdering Punjab Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, news agency ANI reported.
The singer's SUV was spayed with bullets when he was travelling with two other people, a day after the Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government withdrew the security cover of 424 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The singer's SUV was spayed with bullets when he was travelling with two other people, a day after the Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government withdrew the security cover of 424 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The singer was found slumped to his car seat after miscreants shot at least 19 bullets at Moose Wala.
The singer was found slumped to his car seat after miscreants shot at least 19 bullets at Moose Wala.
Right after the incident gangster in Canada Goldy Brar took charge of the murder in a Facebook post. In two separate posts on their purported Facebook pages, Bishnoi and Brar took responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer. It was reported that the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala was hatched in Tihar jail.
Right after the incident gangster in Canada Goldy Brar took charge of the murder in a Facebook post. In two separate posts on their purported Facebook pages, Bishnoi and Brar took responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer. It was reported that the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala was hatched in Tihar jail.
Further, it has been understood that Goldy Brar is part of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Lawrence Bishnoi had been lodged in Rajasthan jail and was being questioned by the Delhi police in relation with the murder of Moose Wala.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, it has been understood that Goldy Brar is part of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Lawrence Bishnoi had been lodged in Rajasthan jail and was being questioned by the Delhi police in relation with the murder of Moose Wala.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sidhu Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report. The report also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.
Sidhu Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report. The report also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.
The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.
Police has been arresting suspects from all over the country. The first arrests were made in Dehradun were six people were nabbed. The on 7 June, the Punjab Police on Monday made a fresh arrest of a man from Haryana’s Sirsa district.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Police has been arresting suspects from all over the country. The first arrests were made in Dehradun were six people were nabbed. The on 7 June, the Punjab Police on Monday made a fresh arrest of a man from Haryana’s Sirsa district.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The man was identified as Sandeep alias Kenkra, who hails from Kalanwali village in Sirsa district, had allegedly passed on information about Moosewala's movement to the shooters involved in the killing.
The man was identified as Sandeep alias Kenkra, who hails from Kalanwali village in Sirsa district, had allegedly passed on information about Moosewala's movement to the shooters involved in the killing.
Eight sharp shooters had also been identified.
Eight sharp shooters had also been identified.
On 13 June, Pune police on detained one of the accused shooters Santosh Jadhav late night. Pune Police have also arrested an aide of Santosh Jadhav, Navnath Suryawanshi in suspect of the same case.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On 13 June, Pune police on detained one of the accused shooters Santosh Jadhav late night. Pune Police have also arrested an aide of Santosh Jadhav, Navnath Suryawanshi in suspect of the same case.