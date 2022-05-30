Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police detains 6 suspects from Dehradun. Read here1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
- The Punjab singer was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers, Punjab Police had confirmed on Monday morning
In the latest update to the Punjab Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's murder that took place on Sunday, 29 May when his SUV was sprayed with at least thirty bullets, the Punjab Police in a joint operation with Uttarakhand Special Task Force and Punjab Special Task Force has detained six suspects from Dehradun.
In the latest update to the Punjab Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's murder that took place on Sunday, 29 May when his SUV was sprayed with at least thirty bullets, the Punjab Police in a joint operation with Uttarakhand Special Task Force and Punjab Special Task Force has detained six suspects from Dehradun.
The Punjab singer was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers, Punjab Police had confirmed on Monday morning.
The Punjab singer was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers, Punjab Police had confirmed on Monday morning.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an investigation into why the popular rapper-singer's security was pared down.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an investigation into why the popular rapper-singer's security was pared down.
The incident came a day after the state government curtailed his security cover along with more than 420 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.
The incident came a day after the state government curtailed his security cover along with more than 420 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.
In the ongoing probe of Sidhu Moose Wala's death, on Monday, CCTV footage emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was murdered.
In the ongoing probe of Sidhu Moose Wala's death, on Monday, CCTV footage emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was murdered.
Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has reportedly taken responsibility for the killing. In two separate posts on their purported Facebook pages, Bishnoi and Brar took responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer.
Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has reportedly taken responsibility for the killing. In two separate posts on their purported Facebook pages, Bishnoi and Brar took responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer.
It has been known that the murder plan may have been hatched in Delhi's Tihar jail.
It has been known that the murder plan may have been hatched in Delhi's Tihar jail.
Officials who are aware of the situation said that a phone number in connection with the singer's killing has been tracked back to the jail.
Officials who are aware of the situation said that a phone number in connection with the singer's killing has been tracked back to the jail.