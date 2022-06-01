The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the murder of Punjabi singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala has traced the route used by the assailants to carry out the attack, said Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora.

“We have also traced the route used by them to escape. Some important clues were found on the abandoned vehicles, which were used in the crime," said the SSP, who is heading the SIT probe.

The police had on Sunday recovered the cars that were used in the crime. Later, it detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area.

Punjab Police in their preliminary investigation have linked the murder to an inter-gang rivalry.

They have also registered an FIR in Mansa against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has been questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail after Canada-based Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

However, Bishnoi is reportedly not cooperating with the police and disassociating himself from Brar's claims.

Delhi Police said that it had been investigating Goldy Brar for allegedly planning several murders from Canada.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

According to reports, he was hit by around 25 bullets by the assailants and gunpowder was also found on his body.

He was cremated today at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab. His body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital to his residence on Tuesday morning where a huge crowd gathered to pay their tributes.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. He joined Congress in December last year.

Amid the outrage over the death of the singer, Punjab High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government, seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was reduced or withdrawn and the reason for the decision.