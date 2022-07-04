Sidhu Moose Wala's killers celebrate inside car, flaunt guns. Watch here

Sidhu Moose Wala's killers celebrate inside car, flaunt guns. Watch here2 min read . 10:37 PM IST
The clip shows, five men vibing to Punjabi music in a car, flaunting their weapons – about 10 or more guns in their hands and on the deck.
In a shocking video, the shooters of Punjabi rap singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala were seen celebrating and smiling while brandishing their pistols inside a car. The video was retrieved by Delhi Police from the mobile phone of the youngest killer in the group - Ankit Sirsa
The clip shows, five men vibing to Punjabi music in a car, flaunting their weapons – about 10 or more guns in their hands and on the deck. It is speculated that the video was shot minutes after the singer-turned-politician was killed.
The Delhi Police arrested Ankit Sirsa (19) and Sachin Bhiwani (25) on Sunday night. The two wanted criminals belong to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, they said.
With this, the city police has so far arrested five people in connection with the case, they said.
Of the two arrested a day ago, Sirsa was one of the sharpshooters who killed the Punjabi singer. The other accused – Sachin Bhiwani – was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters.
A 9-MM bore pistol with 10 cartridges, a 30-MM pistol with nine cartridges, three Punjab Police uniforms and two mobile phones with a dongle and a SIM card were recovered from them. Both of them have been sent to five-day police custody.
A senior police officer said Bhiwani, a native of Haryana, handles the operations of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan and also has his nexus across Haryana, Rajasthan and bordering areas of Punjab.
Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal said after the initial arrests made in the case, multiple teams were working extensively to nab those involved in providing logistical support, weapons and hideout facilities to them.
"Our teams conducted raids in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi. Our teams continued to work on the leads received and developed them diligently.
"On Sunday, at around 11 pm, our team apprehended Ankit, one of the youngest shooters who shot at Moosewala from close range. He fired simultaneously from two pistols and was closest to Sidhu Moosewala’s car during the shootout.
