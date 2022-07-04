Two of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang's "most wanted" criminals were arrested by the Delhi Police on July 3. The arrested criminals include one of the primary shooters in the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala.

On May 29, unidentified assailants shot and killed Sidhu Moose Wala in the Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. A day after the Punjab police removed his security, along with 424 others, the event happened. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the primary suspect in the murder of musician Sidhu Moose Wala, has been placed on police remand until July 6.

One 9 MM pistol with 10 live rounds, one.30 MM pistol with 9 live rounds, three Punjab police uniforms, two mobile phones with a dongle and sim card, and more were found by the police.

Ankit Sirsa, one of the shooters who shot randomly at the singer, and Sachin Bhiwani, who provided cover for four of the shooters in the Sidhu Moose Wala case, were both apprehended on Sunday at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate bus stop, according to Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police of the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Speaking to ANI, Amritsar ACP Palwinder Singh said, "Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent to police remand till July 6."

Bishnoi was produced in the Amritsar court on Tuesday.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on June 14, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

The court also allowed the Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi is conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

Gangster Bishnoi is a defendant in the murder of singer Moose Wala, the Punjab Police had informed the Delhi court Patiala House. Lawrence Bishnoi had to be interrogated while he was in custody since it was discovered that he was a key conspirator throughout the investigation of this case.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday said that it will hear on July 11, the plea of accused Lawrence Bishnoi's father challenging the transit remand to Punjab Police. Advocate Sangram Singh stated that Lawrence was unable to get any legal assistance in Mansa, Punjab.

(With ANI inputs)