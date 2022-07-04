Sidhu Moose Wala shooter arrested with Punjab Police uniforms2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 02:48 PM IST
According to Delhi Police, they also found weapons, three Punjab Police uniforms, two mobile phones, a dongle, and a sim card.
According to Delhi Police, they also found weapons, three Punjab Police uniforms, two mobile phones, a dongle, and a sim card.
Listen to this article
Two of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang's "most wanted" criminals were arrested by the Delhi Police on July 3. The arrested criminals include one of the primary shooters in the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala.