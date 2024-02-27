Sidhu Moosewala’s parents expecting child in March: Reports

Late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother is pregnant and will be delivering the baby in March, a report said on Tuesday.

The parents of the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a child, sources in the family reportedly confirmed. According to the Indian Express, Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, is pregnant and will be delivering the baby in March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moosewala was murdered on May 29, 2022. Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of popular singer Moosewala in Punjab on May 29, 2022. Brar is also known to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“Sidhu Moose Wala was an egoistic person. He misused his political and money power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson, and he was taught one," Goldy Brar had told India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 31 accused have been named in the case. This month, the Punjab Police arrested Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide Mandeep Singh alias Chotta Mani of Chandigarh in connection with the matter.

Mandeep Singh had allegedly "provided hideouts to accused persons involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder and facilitated escape of Gangster Deepak Tinu in 2017," Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

