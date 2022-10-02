Sidhu Moosewala murder accused flees police custody, yet to be nabbed

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused flees police custody, yet to be nabbed2 min read . 01:40 PM IST
- Gangster Deepak Tinu, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, escaped police custody on Saturday
CHANDIGARH :Sidhu Moosewala murder accused, gangster Deepak Tinu, reportedly escaped police custody on Saturday in Punjab's Mansa district, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. The Punjab police has confirmed that a manhunt has been on to nab Tinu.
Notably Deepak Tinu is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, another accused int he Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Tinu is among 24 accused who have been charge-sheeted in the murder case.
The Punjab Police were bringing Deepak Tinu on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in another case by the Mansa police.
When asked about the incident, Patiala Range Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who is currently holding additional charge as Bathinda Range IG, told PTI over phone, "We are working on it, police parties are on the job and we will catch him soon."
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.
He was killed when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by six shooters.
After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.
Punjab police, earlier, claimed in their filed petition that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confessional statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.
According to the petition filed by Punjab Police in the city court that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. While a Punjab government release said that gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
