Sidhu Moosewala murder accused flees police custody, yet to be nabbed

Punjab police, earlier, claimed in their filed petition that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confessional statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.