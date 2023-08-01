Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan was extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan on Tuesday by Delhi Police Special Cell.

A Hindustan Times report on Monday cited that the Special Cell's team was sent to Azerbaijan to bring back Sachin Bishnoi, who had fled the country with forged documents. The team reached Azerbaijan on Sunday and were in the process of completing the legal formalities

A Central Bureau of Investigation official said to Hindustan Times “He fled to Dubai on a fake passport issued in the name of Tilak Raj Tuteja, a resident of Sangam Vihar in southeast Delhi. Later, he took a flight to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, where he was detained," said the officer, asking not to be named.

The officer said Sachin Bishnoi moved an appeal before a higher appellate authority in Azerbaijan to avoid his extradition. “When it was rejected there earlier this month [July], we apprised the development to the [Union] ministry of home affairs (MHA), which asked the Delhi Police to go ahead to bring the gangster back," he added.

Vikramjeet Singh arrested last week

Last week, National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, a key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following his deportation from the UAE to India, an official said on Wednesday. Brar is said to be involved in the killing of Moosewala.

In a statement, the agency said a team from the NIA had gone to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to facilitate this deportation and bring him back to India.

The agency also cited, apart from Moosewala case, Brar was involved in targeted killings of innocent people and businessmen.

He was also involved in cases of smuggling of weapons and extortion in India with the help of dreaded gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and others.

(With inputs from agencies and Hindustan Times)