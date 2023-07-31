Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Preparation begins to arrest mastermind Sachin Bishnoi1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Sachin Bishnoi who is the nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi has been on the run since the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and had left the country using forged documents
The Union government has dispatched a team to Azerbaijan to apprehend dreaded gangster Sachin Bishnoi who is accused of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Sachin Bishnoi who is the nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi has been on the run since the murder of Moosewala and had left the country using forged documents.
