Sidhu Moosewala murder: Delhi Police says Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 08:35 PM IST
In the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Delhi Police on Wednesday named gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind. Bishnoi is currently in the Delhi Police's custody. Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said that the police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader.