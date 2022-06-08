In the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Delhi Police on Wednesday named gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind. Bishnoi is currently in the Delhi Police's custody. Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said that the police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader.

The police said Mahakal has been arrested from Pune and added that five more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder case.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa.

Punjab police sought a red-corner notice against Goldy Brar

Meanwhile, the Punjab police had sought a red-corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar, who had taken the responsibility for the murder. Officials on Wednesday said the red-corner was sought against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot.

The Punjab Police had sent a proposal in this regard to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 19, they said. The police spokesperson said the red-corner notice would pave a way for his extradition to India.

19 bullet injuries found in Moose Wala's body

On 29 May, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district. This was the day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Notably, his body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report. The report further stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.

During the attack, Sidhu Moose Wala was not hit on the face, while the rest of his body was seen with injuries and bullets. At the same time, it has also been told in the post-mortem report that Moose Wala's right side of ribs were broken, and the liver was torn.

On the day of the incident, some people said that when Sidhu was pulled out of the vehicle after being hit by bullets, he was breathing. People say that it took about 10 to 15 minutes to get him out of the car, during which Sidhu was breathing.

(With inputs from agencies)