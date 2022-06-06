Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to travel to Punjab tomorrow to meet the family members of Sidhu Moosewala, singer-turned-politician who was shot dead by unidentified assailants last week. Gandhi was abroad when the murder happened. He returned this weekend. Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

As per the Congress party sources, the senior leader will meet the parents of Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the party. Leaders from meet the parents of Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the Punjab Congress will be accompanying him.

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the family. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

Three arrested in Moosewala murder case

The Punjab Police has arrested another person in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, taking the number of people held in the case so far to three.

Davinder alias Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad. Two suspects involved in the killing had allegedly stayed with him police sources said on Monday.

On June 3, two other suspects were nabbed by the Punjab Police from Fatehabad and their roles in Moosewala's killing were being probed.

19 bullet injuries found in Moose Wala's body

On 29 May, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district. This was the day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Notably, his body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report. The report further stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.

During the attack, Sidhu Moose Wala was not hit on the face, while the rest of his body was seen with injuries and bullets. At the same time, it has also been told in the post-mortem report that Moose Wala's right side of ribs were broken, and the liver was torn.

On the day of the incident, some people said that when Sidhu was pulled out of the vehicle after being hit by bullets, he was breathing. People say that it took about 10 to 15 minutes to get him out of the car, during which Sidhu was breathing.

