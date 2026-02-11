Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's parents stage protest over non-registration of FIR in royalty dispute

The parents of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala staged a protest on Wednesday outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mansa, alleging that no FIR has been registered on their complaint regarding financial irregularities involving a music producer and two others.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Demand FIR in Alleged Royalty Irregularities Case The complaint relates to an alleged dispute over unpaid royalty payments connected to tracks released after the singer’s death.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, widely known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on 29 May 2022. In the murder case, charges were framed against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and 26 other accused.

On Wednesday, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur, accompanied by their young son, sat on the floor outside the SSP’s office, demanding that police take action on the complaint.

Speaking during the protest, Balkaur Singh said he had submitted the complaint in June 2025 to the Director General of Police, but claimed that no action has been taken so far.

He said the complaint was later forwarded to the Mansa SSP, yet there has been no progress in the matter.

“Neither are they (police) acting on my complaint, nor are they returning it. The SSP is not taking any action in the matter,” he alleged.

Balkaur Singh added that if the complaint is found to be false, it should be returned to him.

He further stated that he was compelled to stage the sit-in due to continued inaction by the authorities. According to him, he has made several visits to the SSP’s office seeking action, but without result.

Later in the day, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Bathinda Range) Harjit Singh called the couple for a meeting.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the alleged delay in registering the FIR and said that every citizen has the right to have a complaint formally recorded.

“If the police will not act, then one will be forced to stage a protest. Entire Congress is with the Moosewala family,” he said.