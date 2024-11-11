Sidhu Moosewala’s family celebrates annaprashan ceremony of baby; netizens say, ‘comeback’

Sidhu Moosewala's family celebrated the annaprashan of their baby boy, born in March. A viral video shows his mother feeding the child, prompting fans to express emotions online, with some urging not to pressure the child to follow in Sidhu's footsteps.

Published11 Nov 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: Instagram)

The family of late singer Sidhu Moosewala recently celebrated the annaprashan ceremony of their baby boy, born in March this year. The heartwarming video of the ceremony, shared on social media, has gone viral, with fans expressing their emotions and reactions. In the clip, Sidhu Moosewala's mother can be seen feeding the child, while he seems to be enjoying the moment.

 

A user replied, “Please isko pressure na kare sidhu banne par Kya pta iska dil kisi aur cheez ko Karne ka ho aur sidhu se zada naam kama le iski khud ki personal life hai isko decide krne Dena isko kya krna hai. (Please don't put pressure on him to become like Sidhu. Who knows, he might have a different path and make a name for himself in something else, even bigger than Sidhu. He has his own personal life, let him decide what he wants to do).”

A user wished, "May God give him long life," while another commented, “COMEBACK.”

Netizens react to the viral video on Instagram.

In response, one user said, “Please don't put pressure on him to become like Sidhu. Who knows, he might have a different path and make a name for himself in something else, even bigger than Sidhu. He has his own personal life, let him decide what he wants to do.”

Late Punjabi singer's parents, Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy in March this year. The couple shared the news by sharing a photo of their kid. In one of the videos uploaded on Instagram, medical professionals can be seen bringing the baby into the world. Balkaur Singh also celebrated the moment by cutting a cake with a team of doctors in the video.

The elderly couple announced the arrival of the baby on Instagram with a post that read, “Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps. My wife's health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support.”

Sidhu Moosewala, the iconic Punjabi singer and rapper, was tragically murdered on May 29, 2022. Assailants shot him in his car in Jawaharke village, Mansa district. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries before medical help could reach him.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Sidhu Moosewala's family celebrates annaprashan ceremony of baby; netizens say, 'comeback'

