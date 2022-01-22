Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said he will invite Tesla CEO Elon Musk to the state and create the biggest electric vehicle industry in Ludhiana.

"Punjab model aims at 10 industrial and 13 food processing clusters. We'll transform Mohali into an IT hub and startup city. We see Mohali as silicon valley of North India. I will invite Elon Musk to Punjab and create the biggest EV industry in Ludhiana," Sidhu said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Sidhu is eyeing chief minister's post after assembly elections. Today, he said there is a high command to decide on the chief minister candidate.

“I did not make the Punjab model for any position. I keep thinking about Punjab. Punjab is my passion. My intention is to work for development of the state," he said.

Sidhu said employment is the most important issue in the upcoming elections. “We will create skill-oriented entrepreneurship in the state and connect it to sports. The Punjab model is an inspiration of Manmohan Singh Ji's approach to development," he added.

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20.

