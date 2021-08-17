Siemens and Tata Power deploy 200,000 smart meters in North Delhi

NEW DELHI : Siemens Ltd and Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL), which supplies electricity to North Delhi, have deployed 200,000 smart meters, the firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

This comes against the backdrop of India rolling out the world’s largest electricity smart metering programme to reduce power theft and to help the country’s struggling distribution utilities to become more efficient. The marquee ₹3.03 trillion power discom reform scheme also has a compulsory smart metering ecosystem component.

"The state-of-the-art EnergyIP Meter Data Management System installed and commissioned by Siemens enables timely and accurate collection of electricity meter data, leading to increased visibility of the consumer network and reduction in carbon emissions. The AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) programme is one of Tata Power-DDL’s key strategic initiatives for the modernization of the grid," the firms said in a joint statement.

Creating a smart meter architecture minimizes human intervention in metering, billing and collection process and helps in reducing theft by identifying loss pockets. It requires a two-way communication network, control centre equipment and software applications that enable near real-time gathering and transfer of energy usage information.

“This implementation will help the consumers in real-time consumption monitoring and better energy usage management, while also providing them outage and low Power Factor alerts. It will also enable faster outage management," the statement said.

This also comes at a time when electricity demand in the national capital has been growing. The other discoms in Delhi are BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), Military Engineering Services (for Delhi Cantonment) and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.