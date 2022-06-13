Home / News / India / Signal-free corridor in Bengaluru to update on Mysuru highway
Signal-free corridor in Bengaluru to update on Mysuru highway
2 min read.08:40 AM ISTAgencies
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Grade Separator at RR Nagar Arch will help smooth flow of traffic up to Town Hall from RR Nagar as it would become a long signal-free corridor
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has launched numerous development works in Bengaluru and said that the city would be developed in a planned manner with a long-term vision. Among the projects he laid the foundation stone for RR Nagar Grade Separator and said that works which have been launched for development of Bengaluru would be completed in a time-bound manner.
The chief minister after laying the foundation stone of Grade Separator at RR Nagar Arch and Diversion Drain at Hosakerehalli and Kenchenahalli lakes, said, "RR Nagar is a densely populated area with huge traffic congestion. The traffic snarl extends from Kengari to Town Hall. The Grade Separator would not only help in easing the traffic congestion at RR Nagar, but in a wider area of the city."
"Once these two works are completed the traffic could have a smooth flow upto Town Hall from RR Nagar as it would become a long signal-free corridor," Bommai said.
The chief minister also said that the work on the eight-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway would be completed in the next four-five months.
He also stressed the need for curbing the usage of hoardings and banners in the city and advised the officials to stop the unauthorised use of flex banners.
"People should give up the habit of putting up flex banners and hoardings. Use of plastics should be curbed to the maximum extent. Civic works to the tune of Rs250 crore have been launched today. It would help in building the signal-free corridor," he added.
The Karnataka Chief Minister also highlighted the development of major storm water drains (Rajakaluves) at a cost of ₹3000 crores.
"Unauthorised houses on these drains would be evicted. The poor would be provided alternative housing," Bommai said.
He said that the state government has laid special emphasis on the development of Bengaluru.
"It has been decided to draw up a special plan for the development of roads and traffic management. The Prime Minister is set to lay the foundation stone for Satellite Town Ring Road project too on June 21 along with the foundation stones for Suburban Rail project and Peripheral Ring Road project on the same day. These works would decongest the traffic considerably in the city," he added.
