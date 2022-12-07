Signals from a slowdown in world trade

The Barometer provides real-time information on the trajectory of world trade relative to recent trends. In its 28 November release, it said trade growth is likely to slow down in 2022 and into 2023. Reflecting a cooling demand for traded goods based on actual trade developments through the second quarter of 2022, the current reading of 96.2 is below the baseline value index and the prior reading of 100.0. The downturn in the goods barometer is in line with the WTO’s October 2022 trade forecast which predicted a merchandise trade volume growth of 3.5% in 2022 and a revised lower estimate of 1% for 2023.