Significant Covid-19 vaccination coverage makes India safe tourist destination: Govt

NEW DELHI: Huge covid vaccination coverage in India makes it a safe tourist destination, said Rakesh Kumar Verma, additional secretary, Ministry of Tourism, at the World Travel Market 2022 in London.
Verma said India was showcasing varied tourism offerings to the global industry stakeholders such as tour operators, travel agents and media, among others, at the World Travel Market 2022. “India is focusing on promoting sustainable tourism, digitalization of tourism sector, development of tourism MSMEs and skills at the WTM."
“The sector has great resilience and it has bounced back from various adversities and crisis. In India, tourism is recovering well with domestic tourism contributing significantly. The country has achieved unprecedented success in vaccinating our people. Approx. 2.19 billion doses have been administered showing that India as a tourist destination is safer and more resilient to tackle the threat posed by the current pandemic."
He said that India was also gearing up for the G20 Presidency, the tenure of which starts on 1 December, 2022. “Under its Presidency, the country is expected to host over 200 meetings across 55 cities in the country. The G-20 Presidency will give India’s tourism sector an unparalleled opportunity to highlight India’s tourism offerings and share India’s tourism success stories on a global stage."
The tourism ministry aims to develop the tourism sector in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic to new heights and accelerate the transition to achieve sustainable development targets of 2030.
The tourism ministry aims to develop the tourism sector in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic to new heights and accelerate the transition to achieve sustainable development targets of 2030.
