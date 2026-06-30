Signing off as Army Chief, Gen Dwivedi says future wars will be 'joint, integrated and theatre-oriented'

General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday retired as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), handing over command of the Indian Army to General Dhiraj Seth, who assumed office as the 31st Army chief.

The change of command was marked by a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, General Dwivedi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

Reflecting on his four-decade military career, General Dwivedi said, "Today, as I complete my tenure as the Chief of the Army Staff, I feel a sense of deep gratitude, pride and satisfaction."

"The journey from Sainik School till now has been incredible. To serve the Indian Army for over four decades has been the greatest fortune in my life," he added.

Thanking soldiers, veterans and their families, he said, “The Indian Army draws its strength not from one individual, but from its soldiers, commanders, veterans, families and the unshakeable faith of the country's citizens.”

'Future Wars Will Be Joint And Theatre-Oriented' Speaking about the changing nature of warfare, General Dwivedi said future conflicts would require greater coordination among the three services.

"Wars will be more joint, integrated and theatre-oriented in future, and therefore, our direction is clear — to see together, take decisions together and take actions together," he said.

Reviewing his tenure, he said the Army maintained a high level of operational preparedness.

"Under Operation Snow Leopard, our deployment is robust and vigilant," he said of the northern border.

On the western front, he added, "The Army has done its duty with complete seriousness and restraint. Operation Sindoor is a burning example."

He said Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025, strengthened coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force.

"The coordination among the three services got strengthened. The Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force worked together with shared thinking and integration," he said.

The Ministry of Defence described Operation Sindoor as a defining moment of General Dwivedi's tenure and said he drove reforms in force restructuring, technology absorption, jointness and human resource management as part of the Army's "Decade of Transformation".

Gen Dhiraj Seth Takes Over General Dwivedi expressed confidence in his successor, saying, “Today, I am handing over the responsibility to Gen Dhiraj Seth. He is an experienced soldier, and an able leader. I am fully confident that under his leadership, the Indian Army with its glorious traditions, professionalism and resolve will reach greater heights.”

General Dhiraj Seth, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. According to the Ministry of Defence, he brings nearly four decades of experience across operational, strategic and capability development roles, contributing significantly to the Army's combat effectiveness and long-term transformation.