SII CEO Adar Poonawalla promises to deliver 1.5 crore Covishield doses to Maharashtra after May 20: Minister

Mumbai: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has promised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield to Maharashtra after May 20.

News agency ANI quoted Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope: "Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has promised the Chief Minister to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield to Maharashtra after May 20. We will start the vaccination for the 18-44 years age group after we receive the vaccine."

The Maharashtra state cabinet held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the COVID management.

Maharashtra has suspended the COVID vaccination for the 18-44 years age group temporarily due to the unavailability of vaccines.

Several states and UTs including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana have decided to opt for global tenders for procurement of anti-coronavirus shots with the domestic supply falling short to meet the rising demand.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 46,781 new COVID-19 cases, and 816 deaths, the health department said. The caseload increased to 52,26,710, while death toll reached 78,007, it said. The state now has 5,46,129 active cases.

