SII's Adar Poonawalla to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tomorrow in Delhi

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer and owner Adar Poonawalla is expected to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier today, Poonawalla said that he has set aside 10 crore to support students travelling abroad for studies, as a few countries are yet to approve Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry without quarantine.

"Dear students travelling abroad, as a few countries are yet to approve Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for travel without quarantine, you may have to incur some costs. I have set aside 10 crore for this...," Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

The Serum CEO also shared a link for students to apply for financial support if needed.

Last month, Poonawalla had lauded 16 European countries for recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry.

"It is indeed good news for travellers, as we see sixteen European countries recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry guidelines might vary from country to country, so do read up before you travel," Poonawalla had tweeted.

