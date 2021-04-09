SII expected to supply jabs promised to COVAX despite demand spike in India

Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing the Oxford University-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, is expected to supply doses to all low-income countries that requested vaccines in the first half of the year through COVAX, despite low supplies and high demand in India.

Led by WHO, jointly with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the COVAX vaccine sharing initiative is aimed at equitable access to covid-19 vaccines globally.

“Despite reduced supply availability in March and April—the result of vaccine manufacturers scaling and optimizing their production processes in the early phase of the roll-out, as well as increased demand for covid-19 vaccines in India—COVAX expects to deliver doses to all participating economies that have requested vaccines in the first half of the year," World Health Organization (WHO) said.

More than one hundred economies have received life-saving covid-19 vaccines from COVAX, the global mechanism for equitable access to covid-19 vaccines. The milestone comes 42 days after the first COVAX doses were shipped and delivered internationally to Ghana on 24 February 2021.

COVAX has now delivered more than 38 million doses across six continents, supplied by three manufacturers, AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and the Serum Institute of India (SII). Of the over 100 economies reached, 61 are among the 92 lower-income economies receiving vaccines funded through the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC).

According to its latest supply forecast, COVAX expects to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccines in 2021. The WHO in late March said that as India battles a new wave of covid-19 infections, deliveries of vaccines produced by the SII to lower-income economies will face delays during April. The Oxford University-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, available in India under brand name Covishield, is part of the ongoing nationwide covid-19 vaccination programme.

According to the agreement between Gavi and SII, which includes funding to support an increase in manufacturing capacity, the Indian company is to provide COVAX with SII-licensed and manufactured AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to 64 lower-income economies participating in the Gavi COVAX AMC. COVAX is expecting up to 50 million doses in April from the SII. The demand for vaccines has already increased in India with the country grappling with second wave of covid-19 infections. Cumulative vaccination coverage on Friday exceeded 9.43 crore, with over 3.6 million doses given in the last 24 hours. India is using SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in its vaccination campaign. As demand is rising some states have been complaining of vaccine shortages, which is affecting their vaccination drive.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 131,968 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in daily new cases of covid. 83.29% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,652 while Uttar Pradesh reported 8,474 new cases. India’s total active caseload has reached 979,608. It now comprises 7.50% of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 69,289 cases has been recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five states—Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala—cumulatively account for 73.24% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for53.84% of the total active caseload of the country, the Union health ministry data showed. 780 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 92.82% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (376). Chhattisgarh follows with 94 daily deaths, according to Union health ministry data.

