SII expected to supply jabs promised to COVAX despite demand spike in India

According to the agreement between Gavi and SII, which includes funding to support an increase in manufacturing capacity, the Indian company is to provide COVAX with SII-licensed and manufactured AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to 64 lower-income economies participating in the Gavi COVAX AMC. COVAX is expecting up to 50 million doses in April from the SII. The demand for vaccines has already increased in India with the country grappling with second wave of covid-19 infections. Cumulative vaccination coverage on Friday exceeded 9.43 crore, with over 3.6 million doses given in the last 24 hours. India is using SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in its vaccination campaign. As demand is rising some states have been complaining of vaccine shortages, which is affecting their vaccination drive.