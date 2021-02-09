SII may have to adjust Covid vaccine composition for South African variant

In a significant development, pharmaceutical giant Serum Institute of India (SII) may have to adjust the composition of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine that it is manufacturing, after the World Health Organisation’s ( WHO ) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) on Monday and Tuesday showed concern over effectiveness of the vaccine against South African mutant coronavirus strain .

The SAGE was reviewing the evidence on the vaccine’s effectiveness on new virus SARS CoV-2 variants and made significant recommendations in the backdrop of the decision of South Africa to halt the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after preliminary clinical trial findings of a study published by the Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit indicated the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild-moderate covid-19 infection from B.1.351 variant of the coronavirus first identified in the country in November. The study involved around 2,000 volunteers.

COVAX, a global joint initiative of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO aimed at providing equal access to covid-19 vaccines in over 92 low- and middle-income countries, in a statement said it is vitally important now to determine the vaccine’s effectiveness when it comes to preventing more severe illness caused by the B.1.351 variant.

The development assumes significance for Adar Poonawalla’s firm, as the COVAX has signed advance purchase agreements with AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India and has published plans to distribute nearly 350 million doses in the first half of the year. Named as covishield in India, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been rolled out in the country but is yet to receive a green signal for global use through COVAX. “We expect a decision this month from WHO on whether the vaccines will be granted emergency use listing (EUL) as well as a SAGE recommendation on its optimal use," the WHO said.

The new playbook from Poonawalla’ firm may now also involve booster shots and adapted vaccines.

With the virus, changing, the COVAX has further warned, “Manufacturers must be prepared to adjust to the SARS-CoV-2 viral evolution, including potentially providing future booster shots and adapted vaccines, if found to be scientifically necessary Trials must be designed and maintained to allow any changes in efficacy to be assessed, and to be of sufficient scale and diversity to enable clear interpretation of results." Mint reached out to Poonawalla but he didn’t comment on the development.

India currently has only one mutant strain (UK variant) of coronavirus circulating. The Indian government has said that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin works against the mutant strain citing research studies. Indian government has however said it is also increasing the surveillance for mutations in the virus after the vaccine efficacy issued has arisen in South Africa.

“We are not worried at this moment but we will intensify our surveillance, and we will be watching other developments in due course. We will also have 5-6 more vaccines in near future," said Vinod K. Paul, member (health) NITI Aayog who also heads a government panel on vaccine strategy.

Public health experts have said that India needs to be vigilant about the mutant strains and effectiveness of the available vaccines against them. “We should do more lab and epidemiologic studies to see if vaccines being used in India are effective against current strains circulating in India. We should review our approach to see if we can immunize maximum population size in shortest period of time to prevent virus circulation which allows virus to mutate more," said Naveen Thacker, former civil society organization (CSO) representative to Gavi board, the Vaccine Alliance.

WHO said it is enhancing an existing mechanism for tracking and evaluating variants that may affect vaccine composition and expanding that mechanism to provide guidance to manufacturers and countries on changes that may be needed for vaccines.

