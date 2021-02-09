SII may have to adjust Covid vaccine composition for South African variant

The development assumes significance for Adar Poonawalla’s firm, as the COVAX has signed advance purchase agreements with AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India and has published plans to distribute nearly 350 million doses in the first half of the year. Named as covishield in India, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been rolled out in the country but is yet to receive a green signal for global use through COVAX. “We expect a decision this month from WHO on whether the vaccines will be granted emergency use listing (EUL) as well as a SAGE recommendation on its optimal use," the WHO said.

