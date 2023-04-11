Home / Science / Health /  SII recommends Covovax to elderly as booster dose amid covid surge
Back

New Delhi: Amid covid surge and poor coverage of booster dose, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday recommended elderly people to take Covovax booster dose. He informed that the vaccine is now available on CoWIN portal and is excellent against all the variants.

Right now, the coverage of precaution dose is 22.87 crore of the total 220.66 crore vaccination dose.

“As covid cases have been rising again with Omicron XBB & its variants, it can be severe for the elderly. I’d suggest for the elderly, mask up & take the Covovax booster which is now available on the CoWIN app. It is excellent against all variants & is approved in the US & Europe," Poonawalla tweeted.

The move comes in the backdrop of Serum Institute writing to the health ministry requesting to include included on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults.

According to the officials, Covovax has been added on CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults, means, for those individuals who have already vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin.

Last year in March, the Drug regulator also approved the vaccine for for the 12-17 age group and children aged 7- 11 years under certain conditions.

Last month Dr N K Arora, chief of covid-19 working group had recommended to the health ministry to include the jab over CoWIN platform as a heterologous booster dose for adults. In addition to this, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in January approved market authorization market for Covovax.

According to the company, Covovax is manufactured through technology transfer from Novavax which received emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2021.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout