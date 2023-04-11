SII recommends Covovax to elderly as booster dose amid covid surge1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Last month Dr N K Arora, chief of covid-19 working group had recommended to the health ministry to include the jab over CoWIN platform as a heterologous booster dose for adults.
New Delhi: Amid covid surge and poor coverage of booster dose, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday recommended elderly people to take Covovax booster dose. He informed that the vaccine is now available on CoWIN portal and is excellent against all the variants.
