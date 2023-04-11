New Delhi: Amid covid surge and poor coverage of booster dose, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday recommended elderly people to take Covovax booster dose. He informed that the vaccine is now available on CoWIN portal and is excellent against all the variants.

Right now, the coverage of precaution dose is 22.87 crore of the total 220.66 crore vaccination dose.

“As covid cases have been rising again with Omicron XBB & its variants, it can be severe for the elderly. I’d suggest for the elderly, mask up & take the Covovax booster which is now available on the CoWIN app. It is excellent against all variants & is approved in the US & Europe," Poonawalla tweeted.

The move comes in the backdrop of Serum Institute writing to the health ministry requesting to include included on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults.

According to the officials, Covovax has been added on CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults, means, for those individuals who have already vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin.

Last year in March, the Drug regulator also approved the vaccine for for the 12-17 age group and children aged 7- 11 years under certain conditions.

Last month Dr N K Arora, chief of covid-19 working group had recommended to the health ministry to include the jab over CoWIN platform as a heterologous booster dose for adults. In addition to this, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in January approved market authorization market for Covovax.

According to the company, Covovax is manufactured through technology transfer from Novavax which received emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2021.