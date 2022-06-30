SII seeks approval from Centre to export Covovax to US. Details here

"It is a matter of pride for us and our country that in line with clarion call of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s 'Making in India for the world' and under leadership of our CEO, Dr Adar C. Poonawalla, our made in India world class Covovax vaccine will be the first life-saving vaccine of our country to be exported to United States of America. Also, our firm is committed to fulfill the dream of our PM to make India a pharmacy hub of the world," Singh has said in his communication, according to an official source.