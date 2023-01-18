SII seeks inclusion of Covid jab Covovax in CoWIN as booster dose for adults1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Letter was written by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII
Letter was written by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII
Serum Institute of India on Wednesday has written to the Union Health Ministry seeking the inclusion of its Covid vaccine Covovax in the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults.