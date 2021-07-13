SII to produce 300 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

The company was expected to start commercial launch of the vaccine country-wide in mid-June but one month since that timeline, it is still in the ‘soft-launch’ phase, although the ‘soft-launch’ has been expanded to multiple cities across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, among others. The ‘soft-launch’ had initially started in Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam on 14 May.

