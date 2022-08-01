SII to supply 1 cr doses of qHPV vaccine against cervical cancer by Dec-end

The letter took note of the grave situation of cervical cancer in India. It is said that lakhs of women suffer from cervical cancer every year. The ratio of cervical cancer among women is much higher than all other types of cancer in women in India. Not only this, but the death ratio is also very high.Cervical cancer in India ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women aged between 15 and 44 years.

