SII working on covid booster shot, to launch vaccine for children in 6 months

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) is working towards developing a covid-19 vaccine booster shot that will be effective against coronavirus variants including omicron, Adar Poonawala CEO of Pune-based pharma giant said on Tuesday. He also said SII has reached the trial phase of covid vaccine for children above three years of age and it should be ready within the next six months.

“On the back of enough data, it is safe to say that booster vaccines are a proven strategy to get antibodies up to a great extent," said Poonawala while speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2021, organised in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“With over a billion-dollar investment that has gone into developing and manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine, the journey so far has given us several key lessons owing to the rapidly changing situation in accordance with the mutating virus," he said.

Poonawala said globally the supply of vaccines has outmatched demand and to keep up with the momentum, countries need to come together and form some agreement to prepare standard rules for clinical trials and manufacturing. Multilateral organisations and policy makers should be able to identify and isolate the new mutation/s and find out the efficacy of vaccine against it, in a time-bound manner.

About vaccinations for children, he said “Joining the two other companies which are working towards developing the vaccine for children, SII has reached the trial phase of the vaccine for the children aged above 3 and should be ready within the next 6 months," Poonawala said.

Stressing on the importance of global collaboration, Poonawalla said such harmonisation of regulatory procedures is critical in the manufacturing of vaccines and the ease of procuring so that vaccine inequality can be minimised. Going forward, he said, it is necessary to work with the government in simplifying policies and regulations.

“Globally there is good research in vaccines, but when it comes to taking the product through clinical development to distribution, the right kind of collaboration becomes necessary. The first issue that we are now grappling with in significant way is improving access to vaccines," said Poonawala.

With regard to vaccine hesitancy, Poonawalla said, “Vaccine hesitancy becomes a problem only after 70%-80% of the population have been vaccinated. However, unless one has got an exposure to the disease or there has been a high coverage of the vaccination, the transmissibility cannot be prevented and there will be a tendency for recurring waves."

“As an industry, the vaccine segment is quite small but volume-wise we are significantly high. We have a turnover of a billion dollars and the next closest company is in the US, with a turnover of $50 billion. Therefore, if we want value creation and innovation to happen in India, we need to be able to build that kind of income here. Unless that happens, investment in R&D will become very difficult," he said.

Talking about the government’s role in tackling the challenges posed by the pandemic in the last two years, he stated that going forward, government and industry should work even more closely to further improve the business environment and simplifying the rules and regulations for manufacturers to expand the sector.

Developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, Covishield is a major vaccine in India’s nationwide covid-19 vaccination programme.

