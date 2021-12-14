SII working on covid booster shot, to launch vaccine for children in 6 months

“As an industry, the vaccine segment is quite small but volume-wise we are significantly high. We have a turnover of a billion dollars and the next closest company is in the US, with a turnover of $50 billion. Therefore, if we want value creation and innovation to happen in India, we need to be able to build that kind of income here. Unless that happens, investment in R&D will become very difficult," he said.

