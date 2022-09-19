Sikh delegation meets PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 03:45 PM IST
During the meeting, the Sikh delegation honoured the Prime Minister by tying a Pagdi and offering a Siropa
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a Sikh delegation at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to offer ‘prasad’ and blessing after it organised an ‘akhand paath’ 15-17 September to mark his birthday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday.