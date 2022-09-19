New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a Sikh delegation at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to offer ‘prasad’ and blessing after it organised an ‘akhand paath’ 15-17 September to mark his birthday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

Delhi’s Gurudwara Shri Bala Sahib Ji had organised an ‘Akhand paath’ to mark the occasion of the prime minister’s birthday on 17 November.

According to the PMO, “During the meeting, the Sikh delegation honoured the Prime Minister by tying a Pagdi and offering a Siropa. An ardas was also performed for the Prime Minister’s long life and good health. The delegation also thanked the Prime Minister for the path breaking initiatives taken by him for the honour and welfare of the Sikh community."

“They recounted several efforts done by the Prime Minister including declaring 26 December as “Veer Baal Divas", reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removal of GST on langars run by gurdwaras, ensuring that the copies of Guru Granth Sahib reached India from Afghanistan, among others," the statement added.