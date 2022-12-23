The Indian Army on Friday, 23 December, informed that sixteen of the army personnel had died in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim. According to the official statement, out of the sixteen three were Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). The accident happened when their vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn.
The Indian Army on Friday, 23 December, informed that sixteen of the army personnel had died in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim. According to the official statement, out of the sixteen three were Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). The accident happened when their vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn.
The Indian Army also informed that four of the army personnel were injured.
The Indian Army also informed that four of the army personnel were injured.
“16 Army personnel have lost their lives, four injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema, North Sikkim. The accident happened when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn" the Indian Army statement read.
“16 Army personnel have lost their lives, four injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema, North Sikkim. The accident happened when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn" the Indian Army statement read.
The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu.
The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu.
"Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.," he said.
"Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.," he said.
The Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.
The Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.
It said the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu.
It said the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu.
"Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated," the Army said.
"Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated," the Army said.
"Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss." it said.
"Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss." it said.
President Murmu, PM Modi expresses grief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the death of 16 army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim.
President Murmu, PM Modi expresses grief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the death of 16 army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim.
"In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives," the Army said in the statement.
"In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives," the Army said in the statement.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was anguished to learn about the death of 16 Army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was anguished to learn about the death of 16 Army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim.
She offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
She offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted.
"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.