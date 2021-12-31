OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Sikkim announces new restrictions amid Omicron threat. Details here
Listen to this article

The Sikkim government on Friday announced new restrictions till January 10, 2022 in the wake of rising cases of Covid due to Omicron. 

Pubs, discos, cinema halls, restaurants, fast food centres, bakeries, gymnasiums, barbershops, spas, and salons will operate with only 50% of seating capacity.

Hotels, homestays, guest houses are also now required to operate with only 50% capacity.

All social and political gatherings are to be organised with prior permission from district collector and 50% space capacity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout