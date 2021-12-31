Sikkim announces new restrictions amid Omicron threat. Details here

Sikkim announces new restrictions amid Omicron threat. Details here1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
- All social and political gatherings are to be organised with prior permission from district collector and 50% space capacity
The Sikkim government on Friday announced new restrictions till January 10, 2022 in the wake of rising cases of Covid due to Omicron.
Pubs, discos, cinema halls, restaurants, fast food centres, bakeries, gymnasiums, barbershops, spas, and salons will operate with only 50% of seating capacity.
Hotels, homestays, guest houses are also now required to operate with only 50% capacity.
All social and political gatherings are to be organised with prior permission from district collector and 50% space capacity.
