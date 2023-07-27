Sikkim government will give one year of maternity leave and one-month paternity leave to its employees to help them better take care of their families and children during that period, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on Wednesday.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Sikkim State Civil Service Officers' Association (SSCSOA), CM Tamang said that changes will be made in the service rules to provide the benefit. “This benefit will help the government employees to take better care of their children and families."

He stated that the details of it will be notified soon, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

“The officers are the backbone of the state administration, contributing significantly to the growth and development of Sikkim and its people," the chief minister added.

He said there has been a significant focus on streamlining the promotion process for civil services officers, leading to an increase in the number of promotions.

According to the Maternity Benefit Act 1961, a working woman is entitled to 6 months, or 26 weeks, of paid maternity leave. The Himalayan state has the lowest population in India at around 6.32 lakh.

The chief minister further congratulated all new IAS and SCS (Sikkim Civil Services) officers and wished them well for a successful career.

In May this year, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that maternity leaves in India's public and private sectors should be increased to nine months from six months.

The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016 was passed by the Parliament in 2017 entitling paid maternity leave of 26 weeks, up from earlier 12 weeks.

The Indian Maternity Benefit Act of 1961 stipulates that new mothers are entitled to take six months or 26 weeks of paid leave for their first two children. For each subsequent child, the mother can take three months or 12 weeks of leave, which is also fully paid for by the employer.

"Both private and public sector need to sit together to think about increasing the maternity leave of the mothers from present six months to nine months," FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) said in a statement quoting Paul.

(With PTI inputs)