This Indian state announces year-long maternity leave, one month of paternity leave for govt employees1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:12 AM IST
The stated government has announced that it will provide one year of maternity leave and one-month paternity leave to its employees. Changes will be made to service rules to implement this benefit.
Sikkim government will give one year of maternity leave and one-month paternity leave to its employees to help them better take care of their families and children during that period, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×