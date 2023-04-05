The ongoing rescue operation to save the people stuck under the snow after a massive avalanche hit Sikkim's Tsongmo, near Nathula Pass, was paused on Tuesday night and will be resumed on Wednesday in morning. As of now, seven people lost their lives due to the catastrophe and several are feared to be trapped inside snow.

Expressing grief over the tragic death of tourists, S Jaishankar called the news of the catastrophic avalanche in Sikkim to be distressing and he wished speedy recovery to the other injured people.

"The news of deaths and injuries due to catastrophic avalanche in Sikkim is deeply distressing. Condolences to the bereaved families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery," tweeted S Jaishankar.

Notably, the massive avalanche in the tourist destination took the seven lives and left several people injured. Out of the deceased victims, three of them were identified to be Nepal nationals, and other two of them were from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The weather condition in the area continues to be harsh and unfavourable for rescue operation. This is the main reason why the rescue operation was paused. In the morning another rescue operation will be carried out by NDRF team from Pakyong station on Wednesday morning.

Several politicians and ministers have expressed their grief over the unfortunate incident on Twitter. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the tragic catastrophe and prayed for people who lost their lives and those who got injured.

He also said that the government is closely monitoring the situation in Sikkim and assured that the NDRF team will reach the affected area soon.

"My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah said in a tweet.

Latest updates on Sikkim avalanche

-At least seven tourists were killed and many are still feared trapped inside the snow cover due to the avalanche that struck the Gangtok-Nathu La road in Sikkim on Tuesday afternoon, the Army said.

-The Indian Army has so far rescued around 14 people from the spot and the remaining 20-30 tourists are still feared to be trapped under the snow with five-six vehicles.

-The rescued people were immediately taken to a neadby Army medical facility where seven people succumbed to their injuries and the remaining seven were discharged after their treatment.

- People who lost their lives are identified as Shiva Psd Lamichaney, Ashika Dhakal, Rebya Singh, Bal Singh, Sourav Roy Chaudhary, Pritam Matiy and Muna Shah Shrestra, officials said.

-A few of the deceased people were the natives of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Whereas, three of them were from Nepal, whose bodies will be taken to their families by road. The Bengal victims will be taken in ambulance and 2 from UP will be flown to their place, informed the Gangtok District Collecter to ANI.

-The search and rescue operation was stopped at Tuesday evening due to harsh weather and is expected to resume on Wednesday in the morning.

(With inputs from ANI)