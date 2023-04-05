Sikkim avalanche: Rescue operation to resume today to save people still trapped under snow3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:15 AM IST
The massive avalanche that left seven tourists dead and several other injured was called-off on Tuesday and will restart on Wednesday morning. EAM S Jaishankar also expressed his condolence over the demise of the tourists in the avalanche
The ongoing rescue operation to save the people stuck under the snow after a massive avalanche hit Sikkim's Tsongmo, near Nathula Pass, was paused on Tuesday night and will be resumed on Wednesday in morning. As of now, seven people lost their lives due to the catastrophe and several are feared to be trapped inside snow.
