Home >News >India >Sikkim bans all gatherings for 30 days as Covid positivity rate reaches 20.7%. Details here

Sikkim bans all gatherings for 30 days as Covid positivity rate reaches 20.7%. Details here

Premium
Sikkim is recording a daily positivity rate of nearly 20% despite covering over 60% of the adult population with first dose vaccination
2 min read . 07:35 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

  • The state reported 137 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the caseload to 22,929
  • An awareness campaign will be carried out throughout Sikkim to urge the people to adopt Covid Appropriate Behaviour

As Covid-19 cases soar, the Sikkim government has decided to ban all socio-religious and entertainment-related activities in the state for 30 days, reported news agency PTI.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

What are the new rules?

As per the new rules, no marriage ceremony, pujas, birthday parties and get-togethers can be held for the next one month across the state. Only in-house puja or rituals will be allowed.

There is also a complete ban on devotees visiting any religious place or institution in Sikkim.

The practice of serving food and beverages during funerals and last rites has been prohibited.

The state police will be required to enforce the odd-even rule for vehicles without any exception.

In addition to this, health and police personnel will also not be issued any special permits for moving.

To curb the spread of the virus, a whole ward village will be declared a containment zone if even one person tests positive in a village for Covid-19 there. Strict measures will be enforced there.

In the case of urban or semi-urban areas or towns, the entire building will be contained.

Any relief work, social or medical service should compulsorily be routed through district collectors.

An awareness campaign will be carried out throughout the state to urge the people to adopt Covid Appropriate Behaviour, and those violating Covid-19 guidelines will be penalised.

Covid situation in state

Sikkim reported 137 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the caseload to 22,929, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The death toll has risen to 318 after one more patient succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Himalayan state is one of the worst-affected by Covid-19, recording a daily positivity rate of nearly 20% despite covering over 60% of the adult population with first dose vaccination.

The current positivity rate and recovery rate of Sikkim are 20.7% and 88.3%, respectively.

