Sikkim disaster caused by massive earthquakes that struck Nepal?
Tuesday's massive earthquake in Nepal, the tremors of which were also felt in Delhi-NCR, may have triggered floods in Sikkim, damaging hydropower project. Further cloud outburst triggered flash flood in Sikkim on Wednesday.
The massive earthquake that struck Nepal, tremors of which were felt in India's national capital Delhi, may have been the reason behind the sudden outburst of the south Lhonak lake in Sikkim, causing a flash flood in Teesta River Basin.
